Embattled Central African Republic president sacks defense minister, army chief
#World News
January 2, 2013 / 6:27 PM / in 5 years

Embattled Central African Republic president sacks defense minister, army chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - Central African Republic President Francois Bozize has sacked and taken from his son Jean Francis Bozize as defense minister and also sacked the army chief of staff, a decree read over state radio said on Wednesday.

Bozize earlier had criticized the army for failing to halt a rebel advance that had pushed back government soldiers to within 75 km (45 miles) of the capital Bangui.

A spokesman for the Seleka rebels said on Wednesday they had halted their advance to allow for peace talks. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

