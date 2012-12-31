CAR rebels say split over peace talks offer

Soldiers from the Congolese contingent of the Central African Multinational Force (FOMAC) stand in formation as they arrive at an airport in Bangui, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

BANGUI (Reuters) - Rebels in Central African Republic are split over whether to start peace talks with President Francois Bozize or carry on an assault to overthrow him, a spokesman said on Monday, leaving efforts to end the conflict hanging in the balance.

The Seleka insurgents had advanced to within 75 km (45 miles) of the mineral-rich country’s capital Bangui and threatened to seize the city - until Bozize made a last ditch offer on Sunday to hold talks and share power with them.

“At the moment there are divisions within Seleka on this point,” said Nelson Ndjadder, a France-based official for CPSK - one of the three main rebels movements in the Seleka alliance.

“Some want to keep fighting, but CPSK is ready to put down its weapons and talk,” he added.

Regional neighbors and CAR’s former colonial ruler France have urged both sides to end the revolt in one of Africa’s most conflict-prone regions.

Their hopes appeared to take a hit earlier on Sunday when another Seleka spokesman, Eric Massi, said the group had rejected Bozize’s proposal. But Ndjadder told Reuters Massi was not speaking for all of Seleka’s fighters.

Bangui residents, who have watched the rebels edge closer in three weeks of fighting, said they were still hoping for a deal.

“We are in fear and sadness because the war has stopped everything,” said Germaine Panika, a 24-year-old history student in the ramshackle riverside city. She added she would spend New Year’s Eve indoors because of a military curfew.

“All we want is for the people who are fighting to solve their problems without guns,” said Felix Camere, a 45 year-old teacher. “It is ordinary people who are suffering from this crisis and we’re tired,” he told Reuters.

PEACEKEEPERS

Seleka unites three rebel groups - CPJP, UFDR and CPSK - who have accused Bozize of reneging on a 2007 peace deal to give ex-fighters money in exchange for laying down their arms.

Chad and other neighbors agreed to send 360 troops to shore up CAR’s army after a string of defeats this month.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) already has more than 500 peacekeepers in CAR which, despite rich deposits of uranium, gold and diamonds, remains one of the least developed nations on the planet.

“Their mandate will be to secure the ceasefire between the rebels and the army,” said the peacekeeping mission’s commander Maurice Ntossui Allogo. He said 120 troops from Republic of Congo had arrived on Monday, and 240 soldiers from Gabon and Cameroon were due in the days to come.

Chad President Idriss Deby, who is also CEEAC’s president, said on Monday the force could be used if rebels move past the town of Damara, 75 km outside Bangui.

“The town of Damara is a red line that can’t be crossed for any reason,” he said.

The streets of Bangui were unusually quiet - many residents have fled by car or boat to neighboring Congo.

Soldiers with automatic rifles patrolled the streets and manned checkpoints while troops in French military uniform were deployed at strategic sites, including the Presidential Palace, a Reuters correspondent said.

France has reinforced its military presence in Bangui to around 600 soldiers from 150 in recent days, but says the force is to protect some 1,200 French citizens and other interests in the country, and not to defend Bozize.

Central African Republic is one of a number of countries in the region where US Special Forces are helping local forces track down the Lord’s Resistance Army, a rebel group which has killed thousands of civilians across four nations.