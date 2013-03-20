Central African Republic rebels declare ceasefire end

Michel Am-Nondokro Djotodia (L), leader of Central African Republic's (CAR) Seleka rebel alliance, stands beside CAR's President Francois Bozize (R) during peace talks with delegations representing the government and the opposition rebels in Libreville January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Levis Boussougou

PARIS (Reuters) - Rebels in the Central African Republic declared on Wednesday the end of a ceasefire agreed with the government in January and said they were considering options ahead of the arrival of a regional mediation effort.

“The ultimatum has expired without meeting the demands of Seleka elements on the ground which means the possible resumption of hostilities,” Seleka spokesman Eric Massi said by telephone in Paris.

He said all options were on the table ahead of the expected arrival in coming days of Chad President Idriss Deby and Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso in the capital Bangui for peace talks.