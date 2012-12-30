Central African Republic rebels say aim is not to join government

PARIS (Reuters) - The Seleka rebel alliance in the Central African Republic will consider an offer by President Francois Bozize on Sunday to form a coalition government, but the group’s aim is not to join the existing government, a spokesman said.

“I take note of his proposals. We need to meet to study them,” Seleka spokesman Eric Massi told France 24 television. He said that the rebels also wanted to see what guarantees would be made to them.

“Know that Seleka’s aim today is not to enter into a government but to allow the people of Central African Republic to be able to drive the country towards development and self-fulfillment,” he said.