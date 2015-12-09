Cara Therapeutics' arthritis drug meets main goal in study

(Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc said its arthritis drug met the main goal of reducing pain in patients in the first mid-stage study.

The oral drug, CR845, was being evaluated in patients with osteoarthritis in the knee or hip, the company said on Wednesday.

Osteoarthritis, also known as degenerative arthritis, is a type of disease that results from the degeneration of the cartilage and bone in the joints. The most common symptoms include joint pain and stiffness.