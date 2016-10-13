LONDON Members of the European Parliament's industry committee voted on Thursday to back a compromise for reforming the European Union's carbon market, favoring a Commission proposal on the speed for removing permits from the market.

The committee voted 45 to 13 for a package of measures which seek to tighten the amount of carbon permits overall as part of the EU's policy of implementing a landmark global climate deal, the Paris Agreement.

The European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) is designed to make big polluters in Europe, such as power companies and industry, pay for their emissions. However, a surplus of carbon credits following the economic crisis has weakened prices.

The committee voted for a proposal for a 2.2 percent annual rate for removing carbon permits from the market from 2020 to 2030.

This was proposed by the Commission originally but was criticized by environmental groups for not being tough enough to help meet EU emissions cut targets.

The committee also approved an alternative way to allocate free permits to industry and a higher threshold for small emitters to opt out of the system.

Lawmaker Ian Duncan, who is shepherding the changes through the European Parliament, as rapporteur of the ETS reforms, described the overall report as a sensible compromise.

"Had it failed it would have been a much more challenging task for me to try and move forward,” he said at Carbon Pulse's Carbon Forward conference in London.

However, Duncan said there is still a long way to go before the reforms are formally adopted.

"The real test now is not to get through the committees, it’s to get through the plenary,” he said.

Parliament's Environment Committee is scheduled to vote on the reforms in December while a plenary vote is due early next year, probably in February.

Benchmark EU carbon prices were 1.99 percent higher at 5.63 euros ($6.31) a tonne.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

