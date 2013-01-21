FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission urges swift action to support carbon market
January 21, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

EU Commission urges swift action to support carbon market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday called on member states and the European parliament to agree urgently on a plan to support the carbon market.

Provided the proposal to withdraw temporarily some of the surplus of permits on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is supported, the Commission could begin holding back carbon allowances in the first carbon permits auctions after the August recess.

“I urge the member states and the European Parliament to act swiftly and with determination,” Commission spokesman Isaac Valero-Ladron said, when asked about the falling price of allowances to a record low on Monday -- less than five euros per tonne.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield

