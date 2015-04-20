FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cardinal Health to pay $26.8 million to settle monopoly charges
April 20, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Cardinal Health to pay $26.8 million to settle monopoly charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cardinal Health has agreed to pay $26.8 million to settle charges it illegally monopolized markets in 25 cities for the sale of low-energy radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and clinics, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC accused Cardinal, which became the biggest U.S. operator of radiopharmacies through acquisitions in 2003 and 2004, of pressuring companies that make radiopharmaceuticals used in heart stress tests to refuse to sell to Cardinal’s rivals in the 25 U.S. cities.

Cardinal did not immediately respond to telephone calls requesting comment.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

