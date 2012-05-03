FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cardinal profit beats, pharmaceutical unit strong
May 3, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Cardinal profit beats, pharmaceutical unit strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as strength in its pharmaceutical business offset weakness in its much smaller medical products operation.

The drug wholesaler also raised the lower end of its forecast for the full fiscal year.

Net earnings rose to $333.4 million, or 95 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $246.0 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, were 94 cents per share. On that basis, the company beat the consensus estimate on Wall Street of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to $26.92 billion.

Revenue generated by its pharmaceutical business rose 3 percent to $24.5 billion, with profit from that business up 9 percent to $446 million, fueled by its generic drug programs and the positive impact of newly launched products.

Revenue from its medical products business, which sells surgical drapes, scrubs and gloves, increased 8 percent to $2.4 billion, while profit slid 17 percent to $89 million. The company attributed the weakness to a rise in commodity prices and increased information systems expenses.

Cardinal said it expects fiscal 2012 earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, to be between $3.15 and $3.20 per diluted share.

Reporting By Debra Sherman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E. McCormick

