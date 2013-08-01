FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardinal Health profit beats market estimates as margins improve
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 1, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

Cardinal Health profit beats market estimates as margins improve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc reported an adjusted quarterly profit that beat market estimates due to margin expansion in its wholesale drug and medical supply businesses.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company forecast earnings, excluding one-time items, of $3.45 to $3.60 per share for the full fiscal year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.55 per share.

The company posted a net loss of $586 million, or $1.72 per share, for the fourth quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of $236 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss was due to a non-cash charge of $829 million related to a goodwill impairment in the company’s nuclear pharmacy services division.

Earnings from continuing operations, excluding one-time items, rose to 79 cents per share from 73 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $25.4 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $24.56 billion.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.