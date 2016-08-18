United Bankshares to buy Cardinal Financial in $912 million deal

(Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc (UBSI.O) said it would buy rival lender Cardinal Financial Corp CFNL.O in an all-stock deal worth about $912 million, strengthening its position in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

United Bankshares said it will offer 0.71 shares for each share of Cardinal Financial.

The price represents 2.24 times Cardinal Financial's tangible book value on June 30, United Bankshares said on Thursday.

"Cardinal is one of the most successful community banks in the country and has a significant presence in one of the best markets in the United States," United Bankshares' Chief Executive Richard Adams said.

"We reinforce our position as the largest locally headquartered community bank."

Cardinal Financial, which has total assets worth $4.2 billion, had a market value of about $883.9 million as of Wednesday's close. Its offices are in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

United Bankshares, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and Charleston, West Virginia, said the deal will bump up its assets to about $20 billion.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods was United Bankshares' financial adviser while Bowles Rice LLP provided its legal counsel. Sandler O'Neill & Partners served as financial adviser to Cardinal, while LeClairRyan was its legal counsel.