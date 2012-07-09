FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardiome Pharma to cut 85 percent of jobs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 9, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Cardiome Pharma to cut 85 percent of jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Cardiome Pharma Corp said it will cut about 85 percent of its workforce after its partner Merck & Co stopped the development of an oral version of their drug to treat irregular heart rhythm.

The two companies were earlier developing an oral version of vernakalant, a drug to treat chronic atrial fibrillation -- a heart rhythm disorder that can lead to stroke and heart failure.

Merck pulled out in March, citing the regulatory environment and the anticipated development timeline.

Cardiome, which develops drugs for diseases of the heart and circulatory system, said it expects up to $5.0 million in restructuring charges over the rest of the year.

Merck will, however, continue to support the intravenous version of vernakalant, marketed in the European Union and Latin America as Brinavess.

Another Canadian drug development company QLT Inc, which has been going through a shake-up after activist investors gained control of its board, cut 68 percent of its workforce and said its chief executive resigned.

Cardiome shares were down 1 percent at 44.5 Canadian cents in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.