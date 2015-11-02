FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers buys private drugmaker to boost heart treatment pipeline
November 2, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Bristol-Myers buys private drugmaker to boost heart treatment pipeline

Vidya L Nathan

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) said on Monday it bought privately held drug developer Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal worth up to $2.07 billion, to gain access to a heart failure treatment.

Bristol-Myers said Cardioxyl’s CXL-1427, which is in mid-stage studies, would add to its basket of heart treatments that include three experimental treatments in early- and mid-stage studies.

At least 5.1 million Americans suffer from heart failure, for which there is no cure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CXL-1427 works by releasing the chemical compound nitroxyl and relaxing the heart muscle, helping it expand and improving blood flow, Bristol-Myers said in a statement.

The company said it would pay up $300 million upfront and that it expected the deal to hurt full-year profit by 12 cents per share.

Bristol-Myers shares closed at $65.95 on Friday.

