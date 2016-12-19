FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Ride hailing app Careem says closes first part of $500 million funding round
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 19, 2016 / 6:03 AM / 8 months ago

Ride hailing app Careem says closes first part of $500 million funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Careem has closed the first part of a $500 million funding round backed by investors including Japan's Rakuten Inc and Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Dubai-based company said in a statement on Monday.

Uber's [UBER.UL] chief competitor in the Middle East and North Africa region said the tranche was worth $350 million and that it was advised by Credit Suisse on the financing.

The cash would be used to help with its expansion plans, the statement added.

STC said on Sunday it has agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Careem for $100 million.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.