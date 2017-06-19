Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
A group of investors led by U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will buy a majority stake in job portal CareerBuilder, the companies said on Monday.
CareerBuilder LLC is owned by Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N), TV station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) and newspaper group McClatchy Co (MNI.N). These current owners will all retain a minority stake, Apollo said.
Apollo did not disclose financial details of the deal.
Reuters reported last month that Apollo was negotiating a deal that would value CareerBuilder at more than $500 million, including debt.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.