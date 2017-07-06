China's COSCO Shipping flags first-half profit on improving market
SHANGHAI China's COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to post a profit of around 1.85 billion yuan ($272 million) in the first half, helped by an improving shipping market.
PARIS Carrefour (CARR.PA), the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth accelerated in the second-quarter, reflecting an improving performance in its core French market and robust sales in the rest of Europe.
The last quarterly publication under the tenure of outgoing boss Georges Plassat showed that French hypermarket stores were back into positive territory on a like-for-like basis for the first time since the third quarter of 2015.
Second-quarter group sales reached 21.759 billion euros ($24.82 billion), above the average of analysts estimates of 21.5 billion euros.
Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, revenue grew 2.8 percent year-on-year, an acceleration from 1.4 percent growth in the first quarter.
Because Carrefour plans to list its Brazil business on July 20, it is not allowed to disclose figures for Brazil, its second-largest market after France. The group is reporting all emerging markets together with no details given by country.
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG China's Dalian Wanda Group said on Thursday that first-half revenue surged 12 percent, with revenue from its financial businesses showing particularly strong growth.