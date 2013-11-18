FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CareFusion to buy GE's respiratory, anesthesiology products business
November 18, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

CareFusion to buy GE's respiratory, anesthesiology products business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker CareFusion Corp said it will buy GE Healthcare’s respiratory care and anesthesiology products business, Vital Signs, for $500 million.

The deal will expand CareFusion’s specialty disposables business by adding products for anesthesiology and is expected to be neutral or add modestly to CareFusion’s adjusted earnings in fiscal 2014.

For fiscal 2015, the deal is expected to add 5 cents to 8 cents per share to earnings.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

