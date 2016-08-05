FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cargill to sell two oilseed factories in Europe to Bunge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 5, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Cargill to sell two oilseed factories in Europe to Bunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo is pictured on the building of Cargill International SA in Geneva August 4, 2009.Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] is to sell two oilseed crushing plants in western Europe to Bunge (BG.N) with a combined annual crushing capacity of about 2 million tons, the agricultural commodity traders said on Friday.

The planned sale covers a plant in the port of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, along with some related port terminal assets, and a facility at the French port of Brest, the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Reuters reported in May that Cargill was in talks to sell the two sites and that Bunge was interested in acquiring them.

"The assets are highly complementary to Bunge's existing soy processing operations in Europe, and will allow Bunge to further expand its global oilseed processing footprint into key Northern European destinations," the statement said.

"Cargill will retain its two other soybean processing facilities in Western Europe, in the ports of Barcelona in Spain and Liverpool in the United Kingdom, as these plants are firmly integrated with a number of Cargill's other businesses."

Privately held Cargill launched restructuring last year, as global trading houses came under pressure from falling commodity prices and slowing demand in emerging markets.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.