Cargill to close chocolate plant in Pennsylvania

A logo is pictured on the building of Cargill International SA in Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cargill Inc. [CARG.UL] said on Thursday it will close a cocoa and chocolate plant in Lititz, Pennsylvania, in January as part of a restructuring of its North American cocoa and chocolate operations.

It said it will shift production to its other, more modern and efficient plants in Mount Joy, Lititz and Hazleton, in Pennsylvania, Milwaukee in Wisconsin and Ontario in Canada.

It said it will centralize its North American cocoa and chocolate leadership, administrative and customer-focused roles in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, where Cargill is headquartered.

The changes come months after the agricultural merchant bought the chocolate business of rival Archer Daniels Midland Co in August.