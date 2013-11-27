FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill recalls poultry feed due to incorrect calcium levels
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 27, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Cargill recalls poultry feed due to incorrect calcium levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is pictured on the building of Cargill International SA in Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it recalled two of its poultry feeds due to incorrect levels of calcium, a feed additive to promote bone growth.

Cargill’s Nutrena NatureWise poultry feeds were manufactured between May 1 and November 21 at its facilities in Flora, Illinois; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Abilene, Texas; and Mineola, Texas.

Products were sold under the names NatureWise Meatbird NatureWise Chick Starter Grower in 40-lb or 50-lb bags.

Details of the recall are available at www.cargill.com/feed/poultry-feed-recall

Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.