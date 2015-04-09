FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill third-quarter profit rises by a third
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Cargill third-quarter profit rises by a third

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

President and CEO of Cargill David MacLennan speaks during a news conference in Managua March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

(Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] reported a 33 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by strong performance in its meat and animal nutrition business.

Cargill said it gained from higher sales in its Australian beef processing, central American poultry and U.S. pork and turkey processing businesses.

The company said slowing economic growth and excess processing capacity in countries such as China, Brazil and Indonesia weighed on earnings at its food ingredients and applications unit.

The results were also hit by a stronger dollar, Russian restrictions on wheat exports and a truckers strike in Brazil.

Privately held Cargill, along with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N), Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Louis Dreyfus Corp LOUDR.UL — known collectively as the ABCD companies — dominates the global grains trade.

Minneapolis-based Cargill reported net earnings of $425 million for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, up from $319 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $28.4 billion.

Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.