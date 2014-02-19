FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargojet stock soars on Canada Post contract
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 19, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Cargojet stock soars on Canada Post contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO) shares rose more than 22 percent reaching an all-time high on Wednesday after the Canadian cargo carrier announced a seven-year deal with Canada Post that it estimates is worth about C$1 billion ($906.08 million) in revenue.

Under the agreement, Cargojet will provide Canada-wide air cargo for the Canada Post Group of Companies, which includes Purolator Courier Ltd’s national air cargo network. The deal includes three 36-month renewal options not included in the revenue estimate, Cargojet said.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said the contract is “transformative” and could add more than C$143 million annually to Cargojet revenue, nearly doubling its expected 2013 sales of C$174 million.

“More importantly, this contract allows Cargojet to optimize its fleet and significantly improve operating efficiency,” he wrote in a note to clients.

“Additional revenue opportunities and optimization strategies will also present itself as Cargojet employs an enhanced and larger network. With a near doubling of anticipated revenue and margin leverage, we see this contract win as driving a significant increase in Cargojet share price - with potential for further upside.”

Shares of Cargojet, which said it would expand its Canadian overnight network for the contract, peaked at C$19.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday before edging back to C$17.60.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Cargojet said in November that it was exploring opportunities for cargo and airline operations with Air Canada, the country’s largest airline. ($1 = 1.1037 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.