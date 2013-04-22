FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Carige lists other assets in its 800 mln euro disposal plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian regional lender Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) said on Monday it had decided to put further assets up for possible sale as part an already announced disposal plan of up to 800 million euros ($1.04 billion).

In a statement, Carige said that it would insert its fully owned fund company Carige Asset Management SGR and its 20.6 percent stake in motorway Autostrade dei Fiori in the plan.

In March the bank said it would sell insurance businesses and property to avoid having to raise money from shareholders to plug an 800 million euro hole in its capital base.

By including the two new assets, Carige said it was confident of being able to execute the disposal plan.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

