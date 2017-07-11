LONDON Shares of UK construction services firm Carillion (CLLN.L) slumped again on Tuesday with a profit warning, suspension of dividends and a CEO departure now wiping out half the company's value in two sessions.

A build-up in accounts receivable - or money owed to the company by clients - along with a burgeoning pension deficit and a bloated balance sheet have soured sentiment on Carillion and made it one of the UK's most heavily shorted stocks.

Stifel, one of the last remaining brokers with a "buy" rating on the stock cut its rating to "hold" warning, however, that its rating "requires belief that assets and liabilities are now fairly stated".

A stretched balance sheet suggests any capital shortfall will likely be met by a dilutive equity capital raise.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Helen Reid)