10 months ago
November 3, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

ASML buys 24.9 percent stake in Carl Zeiss subsidiary SMT for 1 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Thursday it would buy a quarter stake in optics company Carl Zeiss's SMT subsidiary for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to deepen their collaboration on ASML's newest generation of products.

Zeiss SMT has been a supplier to ASML for 30 years. It makes lenses and other equipment needed to focus the energy beams ASML uses to help companies such as Intel and Samsung create the circuitry of semiconductor chips.

The deal announced on Thursday also includes a collaboration under which ASML will invest 760 million euros to help Zeiss SMT research and develop new parts to be integrated into ASML's lithography systems.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
