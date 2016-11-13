FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Carl Zeiss looking for takeovers: Welt am Sonntag
November 13, 2016 / 1:11 AM / 9 months ago

Germany's Carl Zeiss looking for takeovers: Welt am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Carl Zeiss CZTOP.UL, a maker of optical systems and medical devices, is scouring the market for targeted takeovers to boost the group's expansion, Chief Executive Michael Kaschke told Welt am Sonntag.

The company wants to improve and expand activities in core areas such as medical and measurement technology and semiconductors, the CEO said in an interview with the German weekly newspaper published on Sunday.

"We have the necessary means to do so," Kaschke said. "Zeiss is free from debt and can shoulder a larger financing volume without problems. With this, larger takeovers are possible."

While predicting stronger inorganic growth, nothing is definite yet with regard to takeover targets, Kaschke said.

The group will miss a target of boosting revenue to 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) this year because a semiconductor technology developed by Zeiss has been delayed, the CEO said.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
