Carl Zeiss to sell defense optics to EADS
June 29, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Carl Zeiss to sell defense optics to EADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Cassidian, the defense unit of aerospace group EADS EAD.PA, is in talks to buy the defense business of German unlisted optical technology group Carl Zeiss AG CZTOP.UL, an EADS spokesman said on Friday.

The Munich-based spokesman for EADS declined to comment further on the talks.

Carl Zeiss Optronics’ products include night vision binoculars, military laser pointers and satellite optics. Financial Times Deutschland put the unit’s sales at around 160 million euros ($200 million).

Carl Zeiss AG is owned by a foundation and holds a majority stake in Carl Zeiss Meditech (AFXG.DE).

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tim Hepher; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
