A bartender serves a glass of Carlsberg beer at a bar in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Loh

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) has signed a deal with a privately owned local beverage company, Myanmar Golden Star (MGS) Breweries, to brew and market Carlsberg beers in the country.

Carlsberg said in a statement on Friday that the companies plan to set up a new greenfield brewery and distribute Carlsberg beers in the local market.

The joint venture is 51 percent owned by Carlsberg, the brewer said.