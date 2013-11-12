FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg appoints Heinz veteran to head Asia region
November 12, 2013 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

Carlsberg appoints Heinz veteran to head Asia region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cans of Carlsberg beer are seen through a branded pint glass before a news conference in London January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) has appointed former Heinz top executive, Christopher Warmoth, to head the brewer’s operations in Asia where it is searching for acquisitions, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Warmoth over the last 10 years had held various positions in the Asia Pacific and continental and Eastern European regions for Heinz, known primarily for its ketchup, and has also worked for The Coca-Cola Company and Procter & Gamble (PG.N), Carlsberg said.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Jason Neely

