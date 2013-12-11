Carlsberg confirms purchase of increased Chongqing Brewery stake

Carlsberg's company logo is pictured on a coaster in the bar in Riga, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Wednesday confirmed it had upped its stake in China’s Chongqing Brewery (600132.SS) to 60 percent, as the Chinese company said on December 5.

The total purchase price for the 30.3 percent stake in the Chinese brewer was 2.9 billion yuan ($477.7 million), Carlsberg said in a statement.

“We believe that through closer cooperation ... the performance of this large-scale beer business will be significantly enhanced,” Carlsberg Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in the statement.