Carlsberg's rating and negative outlook unchanged: Moody's

A logo of Carlsberg beer is seen on the entrance of a pub in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Moody’s maintained a Baa2 debt rating with negative outlook for Denmark’s Carlsberg’s after the world’s number four brewer announced a new strategy.

The strategy revision was credit positive, Moody’s said on Friday, while adding that details remained limited.

“The revised strategy has positive implications for its rating, as the company has confirmed its focus on its existing geographic and assets base, reducing potential M&A related event risk,” Moody’s wrote.

Carlsberg’s attempt to regain momentum with a new strategy after years in the doldrums failed to convince markets on Wednesday.

The brewer’s ratings and operating performance have remained under pressure since late 2014 as the company struggles in Russia, where volumes of beer consumption are declining at double digit rates, mainly owing to the challenging macroeconomic environment.