#Business News
November 11, 2015

Carlsberg not eyeing China's top beer, should InBev-SABMiller sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Carlsberg’s (CARLb.CO) new chief executive said on Wednesday the company would not be interested in buying China’s top beer brand, CR Snow, should regulators demand its sale as a part of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) takeover of SABMiller SAB.L.

Cees ’t Hart, in charge of the troubled brewer since June, said the company was focused on improving shareholder value at the moment after a series of profit warnings, and large acquisitions, including in the Americas, were not on the table.

“No, we’re not fishing for that,” ’t Hart told Reuters in an interview after Carlsberg announced a $1.4 billion writedown for its Russian, Chinese and British units and a profit improvement program. “First, we need to have this program on track,” he said.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
