Carlyle preps sale of German nursing home group Alloheim: sources

FILE PHOTO - A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2012.

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle (CG.O) is preparing a sale of German nursing home operator Alloheim as it seeks to benefit from buoyant equities markets, people close to the matter said.

Carlyle has started a process of selecting investments banks to organize an auction, with Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) seen in the lead to win the sellside mandate, the sources said on Friday.

The sale is expected to launch in autumn and comes after a string of similar deals in Germany in the recent past, such as that of peer Casa Reha or that of German clinic chain Schoen.