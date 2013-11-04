Carlyle Group names Kewsong Lee deputy chief investment officer

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) said on Monday it has named Kewsong Lee as its deputy chief investment officer for corporate private equity.

Lee joins Carlyle from private equity firm Warburg Pincus where he was managing director and member of the executive management group.

Lee will work with Carlyle’s co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer William Conway Jr to help manage Carlyle’s 11 buyout and growth funds which total $58 billion in assets under management.

While at Warburg, Lee was involved in transactions including the Neiman Marcus Group, Aramark Corporation and TransDigm Group Inc (TDG.N).