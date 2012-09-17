FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle raises at least $2.87 billion for U.S. buyout fund
September 17, 2012 / 4:17 PM / in 5 years

Carlyle raises at least $2.87 billion for U.S. buyout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has raised at least $2.87 billion for its latest U.S. buyout fund, Carlyle Partners VI, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Carlyle Partners VI, Carlyle’s sixth flagship U.S. private equity fund, launched in January and has a target of $10 billion. Carlyle disclosed in the filing that its first sale of interests in the fund was completed on May 22.

The fundraising is still in progress. Carlyle also said in the filing it did not intend the fund offering to last more than one year.

The private equity firm has been particularly active of late, having announced more than dozen buyout deals this year. On Friday it unveiled its latest transaction, the acquisition of maintenance services company Landmark Aviation.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
