42 minutes ago
Carlyle seeks $15 billion for its seventh U.S. buyout fund: Bloomberg
July 24, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 42 minutes ago

Carlyle seeks $15 billion for its seventh U.S. buyout fund: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2012.Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is looking to raise $15 billion for its next U.S. buyout fund, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fund, the firm's seventh for the United States, is part of Carlyle's aim to raise $100 billion from 2016 to 2019, Bloomberg reported.

Carlyle's $15 billion fund could be the largest pool ever focused on buyouts in the U.S. region, Bloomberg reported, as private equity firms are raising ever-bigger pools of capital to provide returns to investors amid near-zero interest rates.

The firm gathered $13 billion for its sixth U.S. buyout fund in 2013.

Carlyle was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

