a year ago
August 30, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Carlyle launches $264 million selldown in Australian logistics firm Qube: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012.Jonathan Ernst

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) launched on Tuesday the sale of a stake in Australian diversified logistics company Qube Holdings Ltd (QUB.AX) worth $264 million, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Carlyle, through its Carlyle Infrastructure Partners fund, is offering 137.4 million shares of Qube at a price of A$2.55 each, putting the total deal at about A$350 million ($264 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering price is unchanged from Tuesday's close.

Carlyle and Qube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the deal.

($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto

