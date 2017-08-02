FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle posts better-than-expected quarterly earnings
August 2, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 2 hours ago

Carlyle posts better-than-expected quarterly earnings

1 Min Read

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2012.Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, mirroring the performance of some of its peers as rising stock markets and a resilient world economy lifted investment returns.

Carlyle earned an economic net income (ENI) of $274.8 million after taxes, more than twice what it earned a year earlier. That translated into $0.81 of ENI per share after taxes, well above analyst forecasts for 41 cents per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

ENI is a crucial performance measure for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments.

A Carlyle peer, Apollo Global Management (APO.N), reported a second-quarter ENI of $183.5 million after taxes, or 46 cents per share, which matched analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by W Simon

