Carlyle buys 10 percent in IT services firm for $37.9 million: exchange data
July 12, 2012 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

Carlyle buys 10 percent in IT services firm for $37.9 million: exchange data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has bought about 10 percent stake in Indian IT services firm Infotech Enterprises INFE.NS for about $37.93 million, exchange data showed.

Carlyle bought about 11.1 million shares at an average price of 190 rupees a share through its unit One Carlyle Ventures Mauritius, according to the exchange data.

Carlyle, which has assets worth $159 billion under management globally, has invested $800 million in India so far, including investments in top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS), India Infoline (IIFL.NS) and Edelweiss Financial Services (EDEL.NS).

Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
