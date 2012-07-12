Carlyle buys 10 percent in IT services firm for $37.9 million: exchange data

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has bought about 10 percent stake in Indian IT services firm Infotech Enterprises INFE.NS for about $37.93 million, exchange data showed.

Carlyle bought about 11.1 million shares at an average price of 190 rupees a share through its unit One Carlyle Ventures Mauritius, according to the exchange data.

Carlyle, which has assets worth $159 billion under management globally, has invested $800 million in India so far, including investments in top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS), India Infoline (IIFL.NS) and Edelweiss Financial Services (EDEL.NS).