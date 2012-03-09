Carlyle to add Barclays, Deutsche among others as IPO underwriters: report

(Reuters) - Private equity company Carlyle Group CYL.UL, which filed for an IPO last September, has added banks including Barclays Plc (BARC.L), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) to help with the sale, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and UBS AG UBSN.VX would also work on the offering, Bloomberg quoted the unidentified sources as saying.

Carlyle Group has filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million, with JPMorgan, Citigroup and Credit Suisse as its underwriters.

A call to the company was not immediately answered outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)