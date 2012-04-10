FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle to sell 10 percent stake in IPO: source
April 10, 2012 / 11:39 PM / 6 years ago

Carlyle to sell 10 percent stake in IPO: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm with $147 billion in assets under management, is planning to sell a 10 percent stake in its upcoming initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The firm, which is set to start road shows for its IPO shortly, first hinted at the size of the sale in a regulatory filing earlier this month. It is looking for a valuation of between $7.5 billion and $8 billion, the source said.

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

