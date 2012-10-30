FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle agrees to buy Japanese sanitation unit of Sealed Air
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 30, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 5 years ago

Carlyle agrees to buy Japanese sanitation unit of Sealed Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) said it will buy a Japanese unit of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N) at an undisclosed price, in the private equity firm’s second Japanese acquisition in a month.

Carlyle has agreed to acquire Diversey Japan, a major provider of cleaning, sanitation and hygiene products and services, from Sealed Air, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Carlyle is the only global buyout firm in Japan with a fund that focuses solely on Japanese assets. The investment period of the fund, Carlyle Japan Partner ll, will expire next year.

Last month, Carlyle acquired Tucson, Arizona-based Walbro Engine Management, an engine parts maker, from Sun Capital Partners, through Carlyle Japan Partner ll.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.