Carlyle near deal with SocGen on TCW: sources
#Business News
August 9, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Carlyle near deal with SocGen on TCW: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) is close to clinching a deal with Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) for the takeover of the French bank’s Los Angeles-based asset management arm TCW, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A deal, which would also involve TCW’s management, could be announced as early as Thursday, the people said. TCW’s management and employees are set to increase their ownership of the asset manager to a substantial minority position, one of the sources added.

Societe Generale and Carlyle declined to comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
