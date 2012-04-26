FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle hires J.P. to sell Taiwan bank stake: sources
April 26, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

Carlyle hires J.P. to sell Taiwan bank stake: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has hired J.P. Morgan (JPM.N) to sell its around $330 million stake in Taiwan’s Ta Chong Bank 2847.TW, sources said on Thursday, in a deal that could lead to consolidation in Taiwan’s low-margin bank industry.

Carlyle may be working to convince other shareholders at the bank to add their stakes to the sale in order to offer a controlling stake to buyers, the sources said.

According to public disclosures, Carlyle owns a 23.76 percent stake in Ta Chong. But a source familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that through options and other vehicles, Carlyle’s stake totals around 40 percent.

The sources could not be named because the matter was private. Carlyle and J.P. Morgan declined comment. A Ta Chong Bank spokesman said he was not aware of the process.

Additional reporting by Rachel Lee in Hong Kong and Sandra Tsui of Basis Point; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill

