FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle takes minority stake in Chinese online advertising company
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 12, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Carlyle takes minority stake in Chinese online advertising company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passersby walk in front of video monitors announcing the Carlyle Group's listing on the NASDAQ market site in New York's Times Square after the opening bell for trading, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Carlyle Group (CG.O) has bought a minority stake in Chinese online and mobile-based classified advertising business Ganji.com, the global private equity firm said on Tuesday.

Founded in 2005, Ganji.com provides listings including job recruitment, housing and local services to more than 350 cities in China.

“Ganji.com is well-positioned to benefit from the evolution of industry digitalization, high demand for online classifieds and local services, an enormous internet and mobile internet user base as well as an increasingly sophisticated e-commerce culture in China,” Eric Zhang, managing director of Carlyle, said in a statement.

Equity for the deal came from the Carlyle Asia Partners IV fund, but financial details were .

Carlyle Group had $203 billion of assets under management across 126 funds and 139 fund of funds vehicles at June 30. As of Mar. 31, Carlyle had invested $5.2 billion in about 80 transactions in China.

Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.