FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rebound in new car sales set to help used car king, CarMax, too
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Rebound in new car sales set to help used car king, CarMax, too

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - CarMax’s parking lots are much emptier than the company, the nation’s largest used car dealer, would like.

CarMax specializes in cars that are one to four years old. And one to four years ago, the credit crisis was crimping sales of new cars, ca using thee supply of used cars to fall at a time when owners would normally be trading up to newer models

As a result, CarMax has had to pay more for used cars.

But now, with sales of new autos expected to rise 40 percent, that is about to change and new inventory will roll in just in time for the impending car buying spree, Barron’s says. The average passenger car is 11.1 years old and ready for replacement.

Barron’s says, as a result, the stock could gain another 20 percent in the year ahead. Carmax shares closed 4.2 percent higher on Friday at $32.55.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.