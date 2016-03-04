AMC Entertainment to buy Carmike in deal valued at $1.1 billion

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N) will acquire Carmike Cinemas Inc CKEC.O in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt, making the combined company the largest U.S. theater chain.

Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group had acquired AMC Entertainment for $2.6 billion in 2012.

The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions of U.S. companies and assets by Chinese firms.

Chinese companies have been aggressively splurging on foreign acquisitions to sidestep slowing domestic growth. Chinese firms spent more than $100 billion on overseas acquisitions in 2015, the most ever.

Wang Jianlin, Chairman of Dalian Wanda Group in China, attends a dialogue session during the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

In February ChemChina agreed to buy Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta AG SYNN.VX for $43 billion.

AMC will pay $30 per share in cash to buy all of Carmike’s outstanding shares, which represents a premium of about 19.5 percent to Carmike’s Thursday’s close.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, including cash on hand, and incremental debt. The debt financing commitment is being provided by Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Dalian Wanda Group also agreed to acquire a majority stake in Legendary Entertainment earlier this year, valuing the U.S. movie studio company at between $3 billion and $4 billion.

AMC, the second-largest movie theater chain in North America, currently has 387 locations and 5,426 screens while Carmike has 276 theaters with 2,954 screens in 41 states.