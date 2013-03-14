FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carnival to fly stranded cruise passengers home, offer refund
#U.S.
March 14, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Carnival to fly stranded cruise passengers home, offer refund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Carnival Corp & Plc said on Thursday it is making arrangements to fly home all passengers on its Carnival Dream ship, now stuck in port in St. Maarten in the Caribbean, by private charters and will give them a refund equivalent to three days of the trip, plus a 50 percent discount on a future cruise.

Carnival said its engineers are still looking into the technical issue that affected the Carnival Dream’s backup emergency diesel generator Wednesday night.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

