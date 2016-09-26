Demand for North America, Europe cruises drives Carnival's results

Tourists lie on the beach as cruise ship Carnival Magic is seen near the shores of Cozumel October 17, 2014.

Carnival Corp (CCL.N), the world's largest cruise operator, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue and boosted its earnings forecast for the year as its benefits from strong demand for its cruises in North America and Europe.

The company's revenue rose 4.4 percent to $5.10 billion in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $5.06 billion.

Carnival said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.33-$3.37 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $3.25-$3.35.

"Revenues during the peak summer season were bolstered by strong performances from both our North American and European brands and across all major deployments including the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe," CEO Arnold Donald said in a statement.

Net revenue yields, which take into account spending per available berth, rose 2.7 percent in the third quarter on a constant currency basis.

Net income rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.93 per share, from $1.22 billion, or $1.56 per share.

Excluding items, the Miami-based company earned $1.92 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.89, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

