Carnival cuts outlook again, lower pricing weighs on revenue
May 20, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Carnival cuts outlook again, lower pricing weighs on revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL.N) (CCL.L) slashed its full-year earnings outlook for the second time in less than three months as it expects lower revenue due to the lower ticket pricing it is employing to attract passengers following a string of high-profile mishaps.

Bookings at Carnival, the world’s largest cruise operator, has been under pressure since the start of 2012 after one of its ships capsized off the Italian coast, killing 32.

In February, its Carnival Triumph cruise ship was adrift for five days in the Gulf of Mexico following an engine fire, stranding more than 3,000 passengers without electricity and adequate sanitation.

Carnival, whose lines include Carnival, Holland America and Costa, cut its 2013 earnings per share outlook to $1.45 to $1.65 from its prior forecast of $1.80 to $2.10.

Carnival’s forecast comes a month after the second-largest cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) reported a strong quarterly profit despite the series of mishaps across the cruise industry. Royal Caribbean passengers spent more on both tickets and onboard entertainment.

Carnival, which previously cut its profit and revenue forecasts in March, is currently undergoing an operational review of its 10 brands and 101 ships - a program expected to cost $600 million to $700 million.

Current cruise ticket pricing for the company has driven higher booking volumes, but has led to lower than anticipated net revenue yields, the company said in a statement.

Carnival also trimmed its full year 2013 net revenue yields forecast to be down 2 to 3 percent compared with the previous outlook of flat yields.

The company said it continues to expect second quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.08 per share despite the slightly lower yield expectations

Carnival’s shares on Monday were down 4 percent at $33.94 after the bell. They had earlier closed at $35.32.

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
